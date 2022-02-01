Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

SDPD: 14-year-old dies following drive-by shooting in Mt. Hope

items.[0].image.alt
KGTV
Mt. Hope shooting
Posted at 5:10 PM, Jan 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-31 20:36:25-05

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego police are investigating a drive-by shooting that killed a teenager in the Mount Hope area Monday afternoon.

Officers were called to 3500 block of J Street around 4:18 p.m. of reports of a 14-year-old shot in the lower area of his body, said SDPD.

The unidentified victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.

No immediate details were released about the shooter, but police say they're still searching for the suspect. The motive of the shooting is unclear at this time.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CLICK TO NOMINATE A LEADER

Leadership

CLICK TO NOMINATE A LEADER