SDPD: 14-year-old dies following drive-by shooting in Mt. Hope

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego police are investigating a drive-by shooting that killed a teenager in the Mount Hope area Monday afternoon.

Officers were called to 3500 block of J Street around 4:18 p.m. of reports of a 14-year-old shot in the lower area of his body, said SDPD.

The unidentified victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.

No immediate details were released about the shooter, but police say they're still searching for the suspect. The motive of the shooting is unclear at this time.

Check back for updates on this developing story.