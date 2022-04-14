San Diego mother wanted for kidnapping daughter arrested

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A San Diego woman who was wanted by authorities for allegedly kidnapping her daughter and fleeing to Mexico has been arrested.

According to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department, 45-year-old Wendy Gutierrez is charged with child kidnapping.

RELATED: San Diego mother wanted, accused of kidnapping daughter and fleeing to Mexico

Detectives say on Tuesday, Feb. 22, staff members at Kempton Elementary School in Spring Valley reported to authorities that they saw Wendy Guiterrez leaving the campus with her daughter 6-year-old Jolyn Guiterrez around 1:15 p.m. Gutierrez does not have custody of Jolyn.

Gutierrez was spotted again with her daughter just after 3:00 p.m. at a Jack in the Box in the 3100 block of Plaza Boulevard in National City.

Investigators say on Wednesday, Feb. 23, a witness gave them a fitting description of Gutierrez and her daughter and told detectives they saw the pair crossing into Tijuana, Mexico on foot.

SDSO says the United States Marshals Service worked with Mexican authorities and found both Guiterrez and her daughter in Mexico on Wednesday, April 13. Jolyn was not harmed.