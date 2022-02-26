San Diego mother wanted, accused of kidnapping daughter and fleeing to Mexico

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego County Crime Stoppers and deputies are searching for a 6-year-old girl after authorities say she was kidnapped by her mother and taken to Mexico earlier this week.

According to San Diego County Crime Stoppers, 45-year-old Wendy Gutierrez is wanted for kidnapping six-year-old Jolyn Gutierrez.

SD County Crime Stoppers

Detectives say on Tuesday, Feb. 22, staff members at Kempton Elementary School in Spring Valley reported to authorities that they saw Wendy Guiterrez leaving the campus with her daughter around 1:15 p.m. Gutierrez does not have custody of Jolyn at this time.

Gutierrez was spotted again with her daughter just after 3:00 p.m. at a Jack in the Box in the 3100 block of Plaza Boulevard in National City.

Investigators say on Wednesday, Feb. 23, a witness gave them a fitting description of Gutierrez and her daughter and told detectives they saw the pair crossing into Tijuana, Mexico on foot.

Jolyn Gutierrez is described by police as a Hispanic girl standing 3 feet tall with long brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a mask, black zip-up hooded sweatshirt, and black boots.

Wendy Gutierrez is described by police as a Hispanic woman standing 5’4” tall, weighing 120 pounds, with bright blue hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white zip-up hooded sweatshirt, as well as gray and black camouflage cargo pants. She was also carrying an umbrella.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Sheriff’s Department at (858) 565-5200.