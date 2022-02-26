Watch
NewsLocal NewsSan Diego News

Actions

San Diego mother wanted, accused of kidnapping daughter and fleeing to Mexico

Wendy Gutierrez & Jolyn Gutierrez.png
San Diego County Crime Stoppers
Wendy Gutierrez & Jolyn Gutierrez.png
Posted at 4:32 PM, Feb 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-25 19:51:00-05

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego County Crime Stoppers and deputies are searching for a 6-year-old girl after authorities say she was kidnapped by her mother and taken to Mexico earlier this week.

According to San Diego County Crime Stoppers, 45-year-old Wendy Gutierrez is wanted for kidnapping six-year-old Jolyn Gutierrez.

Wendy Gutierrez_1

Detectives say on Tuesday, Feb. 22, staff members at Kempton Elementary School in Spring Valley reported to authorities that they saw Wendy Guiterrez leaving the campus with her daughter around 1:15 p.m. Gutierrez does not have custody of Jolyn at this time.

Gutierrez was spotted again with her daughter just after 3:00 p.m. at a Jack in the Box in the 3100 block of Plaza Boulevard in National City.

Wendy Gutierrez & Jolyn Gutierrez_2
Jolyn GutierreZ_2

Investigators say on Wednesday, Feb. 23, a witness gave them a fitting description of Gutierrez and her daughter and told detectives they saw the pair crossing into Tijuana, Mexico on foot.

Jolyn Gutierrez is described by police as a Hispanic girl standing 3 feet tall with long brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a mask, black zip-up hooded sweatshirt, and black boots.

Jolyn Gutierrez

Wendy Gutierrez is described by police as a Hispanic woman standing 5’4” tall, weighing 120 pounds, with bright blue hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white zip-up hooded sweatshirt, as well as gray and black camouflage cargo pants. She was also carrying an umbrella.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Sheriff’s Department at (858) 565-5200.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WATCH MONDAY FEB. 28th at 7:30PM

WATCH MONDAY FEB. 28th at 7:30PM