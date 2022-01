SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria is set to deliver his second State of the City address Wednesday night.

According to his office, the 37th Mayor of San Diego will focus on issues that are “front-of-mind” for San Diegans.

Gloria is also set to talk about what’s been accomplished during his first year in office.

The speech is slated to begin at 6 p.m. Watch the State of the City below: