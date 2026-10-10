San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria addresses trash billing errors, flooding risks and ongoing budget deficit

SAN DIEGO (KGTV)- San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria is addressing several key issues facing the city, including recent trash billing errors, flooding preparations ahead of El Niño, and an update on the city's ongoing budget deficit.

ABC 10News sat down with the mayor to ask about the billing mistakes, which drew concern from residents and scrutiny from city council members. Gloria called the billing error unacceptable and said the problem was caught before any paper bills were sent.

"A mistake was absolutely unacceptable. Absolutely apologize for that error, and we quickly fixed it." Gloria said. "This problem was identified before a paper bill ever went out. We're working with the county now to send out corrected bills. Bills are not due for a number of more weeks, so to the folks who voluntarily paid early, that money has been refunded."

The billing controversy also sparked debate among council members, who questioned whether the city needs to bring back a chief operating officer, or someone in charge of the city's day-to-day operations. Currently, the mayor holds that role after removing the city manager position in 2025.

"When we have made reductions, the call has been to reduce management at the city, less managers, less white collar, less supervisors at the city. So it is a bit confusing to on one day say we want less management in order to make sure that we have more services in the community than to turn around and say well, we actually would like to have a six-figure management position restored." Gloria said.

Flooding concerns related to El Niño were also addressed. Gloria said the city is prepared and has learned lessons from the devastating floods of 2024.

"We can make sure that we're maintaining and clearing our channels, and you can go out today and see that work has been maintained since 2024, but I think what the lessons that we really need to learn are around communication and advanced coordination," Gloria said.

Gloria also provided an update on the city's financial situation.

"Last year, we dealt with about $300 million budget deficit. This past year was about $120 million, so we're bringing that number down, but I will not stop, and I will not be happy until we're at zero." Gloria said.

The mayor is expected to release the city's 5-year financial outlook in November.

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