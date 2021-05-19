San Diego Mayor Gloria restores library hours in May revise

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — As part of his May revised budget, San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria is restoring library service seven days a week, among other changes.

The change comes after Mayor Gloria's original budget cut library service hours to five days a week, sparking concern by City Council leaders and public advocates. The cuts also came in the same budget proposal that increased San Diego Police Department's budget by $19 million.

"After years of budget mismanagement that resulted in structural budget deficits, we are getting our city back on track," said Mayor Gloria. "This budget update takes a balanced approach to stabilize the City’s finances while investing in the people who provide services that make San Diego better for all of us."

In addition to restoring full week library hours, May's revision includes the second phase of the city's pay equity study and salary increases for most city employees.

The salary increases are meant to, "make their pay more competitive with other local agencies," according to the mayor's office.

Other investments in the mayor's budget include:

$10 million for "sexy streets" program to improve roadways in historically underserved communities

Reorganizing the City’s executive team to save $784,000 annually

More than $10 million for immediate actions to combat the homelessness crisis

Across the board decrease to San Diego Police Department over time, with those savings being reinvested into independent Commission on Police Practices

$5 million investment into new Climate Equity Fund

The mayor's $4.6 billion budget proposal recommends spending for Fiscal Year 2022, which runs from July 1, 2021, through June 30, 2022. The final budget will be adopted in June after review by the public and City Council.