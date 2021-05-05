City leaders begin talks on Mayor Gloria's budget, $19 million increase for SDPD

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Wednesday, the City of San Diego's Budget Review Committee will begin several days of hearings where they will discuss Mayor Todd Gloria’s budget proposal.

This would include a $19 million increase for the San Diego Police Department. The Mayor’s Office says that’s mostly due to higher pension obligations and other costs that the city is required to pay.

But community activists believe that money should go to other programs that would shift some Police responsibilities to other departments.

"Instead of doing homeless outreach where you have armed officers showing up, you can have homeless outreach with social workers and mental health professionals," said Keara Piña, a member of the Community Budget Alliance.

This morning members of “Youth Will” and the “Community Budget Alliance” gathered at City Hall holding a news conference laying out why they believe the funding earmarked for the SDPD should be reallocated.

"As we talk about the budget. These aren’t just numbers. This is people’s lives and what people need to live. And that’s important. It’s about our priorities are they short term or long term solutions to address economic and racial inequality," Piña said.

The mayor is proposing a $4 million dollar cut in police overtime, with the money going to youth programs and a new police oversight commission. The council has until June to finalize the budget.