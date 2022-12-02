San Diego man wanted for deadly shooting in East Village captured in Oregon

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A San Diego man wanted for allegedly shooting and killing another man in the East Village neighborhood early last month has been arrested in Oregon.

According to the San Diego Police Department, 34-year-old Edward Childs is charged in the shooting death of 55-year-old Charles Jordan.

The fatal shooting happened on Saturday, November 5 at 5:36 a.m. Officers say they received a call about a man being down in the middle of the road in the 1600 block of K Street.

When police arrived at the scene, they found Jordan suffering from a gunshot wound to his head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation was launched by SDPD's homicide unit and detectives say after gathering significant information and evidence, they were able to identify Childs as the suspect.

SDPD says on Tuesday, Nov. 30 at around 8:45 p.m., State of Oregon authorities found Childs in the 1400 block of North 1st Street in Hermiston and he was arrested without incident. Childs was subsequently booked into the Umatilla County Jail.

Childs is expected to be extradited back to San Diego for the murder of Jordan.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.