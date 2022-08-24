San Diego man killed by police after attacking relatives with machete identified

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man who was shot to death by San Diego police after he allegedly attacked a pair of women in a Fairmount Park home, along with a police dog and an officer during an ensuing standoff, was identified Wednesday.

Police responded Tuesday morning to reports of a family dispute and discovered Scholar Wang, 48, had attacked two women in their 70s with a broken piece of a chair in a home shared by all three people in the 1500 block of Bridgeview Drive, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

Wang is the nephew of the two women, the sheriff's department reported as it continued to investigate the incident Wednesday.

Both women were taken to hospitals in unknown condition, but are expected to survive, authorities said.

When police arrived, Wang barricaded himself inside the home, setting off a standoff, according to the sheriff's department. Authorities initially indicated the suspect may have been armed with a machete, but later described the weapon as a two-foot by two-inch "piece of sharp ridged metal."

Police attempted to negotiate a surrender, but the suspect would not comply, sheriff's officials said, prompting police to use pepper spray and deploy a K-9 in an attempt to take the man into custody.

A sheriff's spokesman said the suspect struck the dog with the sharp object, and attempted to use it against the officer.

That's when police gunfire erupted, killing the suspect, according to the sheriff's department, which said officers "immediately began life-saving measures."

Paramedics took the suspect to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The K-9 suffered a superficial cut to the face, according to the sheriff's department.