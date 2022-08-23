San Diego police officer shoots and kills man who attacked relatives with machete

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego County Sheriff's Department says a San Diego police officer shot and killed a man who attacked two women with a machete at a Fairmount Park home Tuesday morning.

A sheriff's department spokesperson said during a press conference the 48-year-old suspect barricaded himself inside the home's bathroom after the attack.

Law enforcement did say it was a family dispute. The women, who are 73 and 79-years-old, were both injured in the attack. One of them had cuts on their head, while the other had cuts on their neck. One of the victims called 911 and they were taken to the hospital.

Police sent a K-9 into the home, and the suspect attacked it. The spokesperson says it's unclear if he used the machete to hit the dog. Officers did use a chemical agent to try to force the man out of the bathroom.

The sheriff's department says the man then lunged at a police officer. That's when officers shot and killed the suspect, according to the sheriff's department. No officers were hurt in this incident.

An SDPD watch commander initially told 10News that the incident started around 8:11 a.m., when dispatchers received a call about a mental health incident in the 1500 block of Bridgeview Drive.

The sheriff's department now says it's too soon to say if a mental health episode started this incident. The sheriff's department says it will continue investigating for about six to 10 hours.

