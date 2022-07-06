SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A man suspected of shooting and killing another man in San Diego's Corridor neighborhood nearly two months ago has been arrested in South Dakota.

According to the San Diego Police Department, 42-year-old Bryan Parker had a warrant for his arrest in the shooting death of 52-year-old Wendell Eddington.

The fatal shooting happened on Monday, May 16. Police say they received a call around 4:15 a.m. about gunshots being heard in the area of 35th Street and Orange Avenue.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found Eddington suffering from a gunshot wound in the west alley of 4200 35th Street. Authorities tried to help Eddington by using life-saving measures but he was later pronounced dead at the scene.

During their investigation, SDPD says detectives were able to identify Parker as the gunman and they put out a warrant for his arrest.

On Tuesday, July 5, Parker was found in Pierre, South Dakota and he is being extradited back to San Diego.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.