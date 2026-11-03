San Diego leaders push back against SDG&E's proposed 8.6% rate increase for residential customers

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A group of local leaders from across San Diego County is pushing back against San Diego Gas & Electric's proposed rate increase, saying families are already stretched too thin.

SDG&E is proposing an 8.6% increase for residential customers, but local leaders want the utility to reconsider. Many of them stood outside the headquarters where these rate decisions are being made, and local leaders shared a message to SDG&E.

"SDG&E, the gas and electric is too damn high, and enough is enough," San Diego public advocate Shane Harris said.

Harris, who organized Monday's protest, stood alongside San Diego County Supervisor Jim Desmond, San Diego City Council members, and school board members. All signed a letter opposing the proposed 8.6% rate increase. Residents also said they can't afford to pay more.

"I cannot afford it, I got kids, I got family, and there's a lot of people I see struggling sometimes we can't afford paying the bill we get behind because all these bills, we pay rent, I pay real high rent," resident Mike Rodriguez said.

For a typical customer, SDG&E says the proposal could mean about $14 more a month for electricity and about $8 more for natural gas. That's roughly $22 more each month, if approved.

"Our residents are already paying some of the highest housing costs in America. They're paying more for groceries, more for insurance, more to put gas in their cars, and more to raise their children," Harris said.

SDG&E says the increase would help cover essential operating costs. In a statement, a spokesperson said, "We know our customers are concerned about affordability, and we take those concerns very seriously. We're focused on controlling our costs, operating more efficiently, and finding ways to help keep customer bills as manageable as possible, while continuing to provide safe, reliable energy."

The proposed increase still has to go through review by the California Public Utilities Commission, which will decide whether to approve it.

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