San Diego International Airport's new Terminal 1 has sustainable features that cut carbon emissions by 30%

San Diego International Airport's newly completed Terminal 1 represents more than just a modern gateway for travelers — it's a showcase of sustainable technology designed to reduce environmental impact while welcoming visitors to the region.

One sustainability feature that many may overlook in the terminal is the innovative steel beams that serve both aesthetic and environmental purposes. The design incorporates a steel bracing system that reduces the building's overall steel requirements.

"These beams right here, the design incorporated a steel bracing system that was really incorporated to reduce the amount of steel that was needed in the building as a whole," Cara Nager said.

Nager, the manager of environmental programs at the airport, explained the significant impact of this design choice.

"So it reduced our embodied carbon by 30% and it also resulted in a savings of $58 million," Nager said.

The terminal features several environmentally friendly upgrades beyond its structural design. All aircraft gates will utilize hydrant fueling systems, allowing planes to be fueled directly from underground pipes rather than traditional fuel trucks.

"Terminal One was designed with hydrant fueling so that all gates will have hydrant fueling," Nager said.

This system offers multiple environmental benefits.

"That reduces the emissions from the fuel trucks that we'll have and also reduces any potential spills here at the airport," Nager said.

The terminal's curved windows serve a dual purpose, providing natural light while minimizing environmental impact.

"It's to reduce the amount of solar heat and glare that is entered in through the terminal," Nager said.

Sustainability efforts extend to the terminal's dining and retail spaces. The airport will monitor energy, gas and water usage across all concession areas to optimize resource efficiency.

"And be able to work with our tenants and concessionaires to be efficient in their uses of resources," Nager said.

Water conservation plays a significant role in the terminal's environmental strategy. The facility will collect, capture and reuse stormwater, while drought-tolerant landscaping reduces irrigation needs.

"By incorporating high-efficiency drought-tolerant landscaping, resulting in a 66% irrigation reduction, which amounts to 38,000 gallons of potable water reduction a month," Nager said.

According to Nager, Terminal 1's sustainability initiatives represent part of a broader environmental commitment across San Diego International Airport, with sustainability serving as a priority and mindset for the entire facility.

