San Diego Humane Society calls for foster volunteers as shelters hit capacity

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Humane Society said it needs the community's help to give pets temporary homes as its shelters reach capacity amid an influx of incoming animals.

According to the press release, SDHS has about 1,500 animals in its care, and it estimates it needs a minimum of 50 foster volunteers to navigate through the critical space shortage.

With help from volunteers, SDHS can accommodate the new animals coming in that need sheltering.

“Fostering offers the one-on-one attention and loving comfort that only a home setting can provide,” said Director of Nursery and Placement Jackie Noble. “Additional foster volunteers will allow us to create space for the animals who continue to enter our care every day, especially right now when our shelters are full.”

The Humane Society says there's a variety of situations in which a pet may end up in the foster program. Not only does fostering give support for animals waiting for their forever homes, but it also helps pets whose owners are facing temporary hardships. This can include eviction, domestic violence and other difficult life situations.

"Foster care prevents these pets from ever having to enter the shelter system, and allows them to return to their family where they belong after a temporary stay," SDHS said.

The pets in need of foster homes include dogs, kittens, cats, reptiles, rabbits and other deserving animals.

A list showing the pets ready for foster care can be found on SDHS' website, where you can also find information on how to apply to the program.

