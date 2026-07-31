'San Diego has lost a real icon': Former Chargers teammates remember Billy Ray Smith Jr.

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego has lost a beloved figure. Former San Diego Chargers linebacker Billy Ray Smith Jr. is being remembered by teammates and friends as a humble, hard-working player with a rare combination of physical talent and intelligence.

Dan Fouts, the iconic Chargers quarterback, offered a simple but powerful tribute.

"He was a good guy. A nice guy. A tremendous player. Great smile, great laugh, enjoyed life, and San Diego has lost a real icon," Fouts said.

Fouts said he recognized Smith's potential immediately when the team drafted him out of Arkansas in 1983, noting the legacy Smith carried with him.

"With his background, his dad being a great player with the Baltimore Colts, and a 2-time All-American, we were looking forward to seeing how good he could be, and he was," Fouts said.

Former Chargers cornerback Miles McPherson, now a pastor at Rock Church, was in his second season with the team when Smith arrived in San Diego. He remembered Smith's warmth from the start.

"All I remember is his big smile and very welcoming attitude. He wasn't cocky; he was very humble. Big humble guy. Very sweet guy," McPherson said.

Fouts said Smith's impact went beyond his physical abilities.

"The combination made him so special, but he had a huge heart, too. He played every down so hard. Just a great player and a great leader," Fouts said.

By the time kicker John Carney joined the Chargers in 1990, Smith was a 7-year NFL veteran and an established team leader — and his presence was felt immediately.

"He's kind of intimidating. He's a larger-than-life character. Big baritone voice and captain of the defense, so I tried to stay out of his way as much as I could," Carney said.

Even as Smith battled dementia in his later years, he remained active, working out with Carney at his gym in Carlsbad.

"If I would turn on 70s or 80s music...a little Van Halen, a little Journey, a little Eagles, he would perk right up," Carney said.

Smith faced his illness with what those close to him described as "unmatched bravery, dignity and strength." His diagnosis is one that has become painfully familiar among former NFL players.

"Football is a dangerous sport. I mean, we all acknowledge that, and we all know that they're doing the best they can with CTE, but when you have very fast, very strong people running into each other, you can't avoid it," McPherson said.

