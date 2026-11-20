LA MESA (KGTV) — Recent technology outages have affected banks and airlines, and social media videos now show people rushing out to buy generators and other emergency supplies, with some preparing for the worst.

As the uncertainty spreads, there have been reports of people stocking up on supplies and even buying more guns and ammunition. ABC 10News went to a local gun store to find out what they're seeing, and whether sales are really up.

Bryan Howes is the vice president at Wilde Built Tactical. He says guns and ammunition sales are up at his business, but not necessarily because people are worried about what's happening in the world.

"Definitely an increase, but not the same panic as we experienced during COVID and other crises. There's definitely an increase, no questions asked, but it's definitely been a more, more tempered response," Howes said.

Instead, he points to the time of year.

"It's the holiday season. It's the retail season. This is a normal busier time for us to begin with, so it's not anything unexpected," Howes said.

Howes says the current increase is nothing like what they saw during the COVID-19 pandemic, when fears and uncertainty led to a much bigger surge in demand.

"There was a lot of fear and anxiety that was overt. Everyone wanted to come in; they wanted to be safe, protect their families, and the clientele was quite diverse. A lot of single moms, a lot of people that really were really scared," Howes said.

While guns and ammo may not be the number one thing people are picking up, Costco has reportedly seen generators flying off shelves, with more than 80% reportedly sold out.

The San Diego Sheriff's Office, in a statement to ABC 10News, said, "We have heard about the panic buying and we are monitoring for any potential situations that might rise to a law enforcement concern. At this time, we don't have any reports or calls for service related to this recent trend."

While some businesses are seeing more demand, Howes says it doesn't mean people need to start stockpiling.

"Relax, take a breath, make a planned decision before you spend a lot of money on your credit card," Howes said.

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