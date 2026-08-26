San Diego fans turn Dolly Parton mural into memorial after her death

NORMAL HEIGHTS (KGTV) — Fans in San Diego are gathering at a mural of Dolly Parton outside Avalon Tattoo, turning the artwork into a memorial site a day after the music icon's death. Pink flowers and handwritten letters reading "We Love You Dolly" now line the wall.

Buchanan, the owner of Avalon Tattoo, commissioned the mural a few years ago. Two artists named Sharky and Hassler painted it.

"I had asked them to do it, and we thought, why, who better than Dolly Parton?" Buchanan said.

Buchanan said the decision to feature Parton wasn't just about her image.

"She's really the quintessential American story about rags to riches and was such a wonderful person along with being a great entertainer and personality in general," Buchanan said.

Buchanan said he even once spoke with Parton's longtime chef, who confirmed what fans always believed about her.

"It was actually her chef for years at Dollywood, and I said, is she really as amazing as she seems?" Buchanan said. "He said, yes, indeed she is. That's not a fake persona, that's really her."

That authenticity is what fans say they will carry with them.

"You've got to really love and admire somebody that just seems so true and not nothing false about her. I mean, maybe her hair or whatever," Buchanan said.

Buchanan also added a personal touch to the mural himself.

"I did this with just a regular paintbrush and I thought what better than an eagle and stars because she's such an American icon," Buchanan said.

Fan T.J. Tallie was among those who visited the mural to pay their respects.

"Now that she's gone, it feels like there's something a little bit less in the world, and it was really nice just to come see this mural and see her," Tallie said.

Tallie said the moment brought a mix of emotions.

"Sadness because somebody so wonderful has left us, but gratitude because we got to be in this world at the same time as them, and they got to show us what it's like to love other people so well," Tallie said.

Though Parton never called San Diego home, Buchanan said he wasn't entirely surprised by the outpouring.

"I wasn't shocked and she did make it to 80 years old, but of course we all want our heroes to live forever, right?" Buchanan said.

The mural is located on the corner of Adams Avenue and Ohio Street.

