San Diego County substitute teacher, Boy Scout leader arrested on child pornography charges

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A San Diego County substitute teacher was arrested on child pornography charges, according to San Diego Police.

The department arrested Andrew Jared Primes, 31, on July 27. San Diego Police say Primes has worked for both the Poway Unified School District and San Dieguito Union High School District.

Primes is also a leader at the Boy Scouts of America Fiesta Island Summer Camp.

“Because of the suspect’s proximity and involvement with children, detectives are looking for potential victims,” police say.

According to police, the investigation was initiated in response to a report indicating Primes transmitted images of child pornography. Detectives with the San Diego Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force later found that Primes was responsible for “possessing and transmitting several thousand images containing child abuse sexual imagery.”

Primes has been booked into the Vista Detention Facility.

Anyone who suspects that Primes may have victimized other children on phone apps, social media, or email is asked to contact investigator Ron Burleson at rburleson@sdicac.org.

