San Diego County Sheriff's Department releases video of fatal officer-involved shooting in Little Italy

LITTLE ITALY, Calif. (KGTV) — The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department has released body camera video following a fatal officer and deputy-involved shooting in the Little Italy neighborhood last week.

The deadly shooting happened on Thursday, March 3 around 12:30 p.m. at an apartment building in the 400 block of West Beech Street.



Critical Incident Video - Little Italy from San Diego County Sheriff on Vimeo.

Authorities say officers received a request for "urgent cover" from the San Diego County Sheriff's Department as deputies were trying to serve 47-year-old Yan Li with civil process paperwork.

"When they met the female at the door, she was holding a knife, did not cooperate, and eventually closed the door," the department said. While authorities waited for backup, police say they learned Li threatened a maintenance worker with a knife Wednesday.

After speaking with Li for around 45 minutes, authorities finally opened her door. Police say that is when Li stabbed the K9 officer in the chest with a large chef's knife.

Li was then shot at least once by three SDSO deputies and an SDPD officer. She was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The K9 officer who was injured in the incident was treated at a trauma center and released later in the day. His name has not been released.

