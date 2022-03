SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — An officer was injured during a shooting in Little Italy Thursday afternoon.

According to the San Diego Police Department, the shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. on near Beech Street and State Street.

The department confirmed that one officer was injured during the incident. It’s unclear at this time whether the officer was shot, or sustained other injuries at the scene.

10News will continue to keep you updated as soon as we receive more information.