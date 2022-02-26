San Diego County Sheriff's Department releases video of deadly deputy-involved shooting in Otay Mesa

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department has released body camera video following a deadly deputy-involved shooting in Otay Mesa last Saturday.

According to the San Diego Police Department, which is handling the investigation, the shooting happened at a strip mall on the 2400 block of Roll Drive just before 9:30 a.m.

Watch video of the shooting below:

WARNING: The below video contains graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.

The incident began when deputies spotted a stolen vehicle and called for backup.

RELATED: Police investigate deadly deputy-involved shooting in Otay Mesa

When deputies ordered the driver to get out of the car, the man instead backed out of the parking spot, hitting other vehicles and knocking two deputies over, prompting a deputy to shoot at the suspect.

The driver continued to drive away, hitting two sheriff’s vehicles in the process before coming to a stop.

The suspect, identified as Mizael Corrales, 31, died at the scene.

Deputies were able to remove two passengers from the vehicle. Both passengers were uninjured and were questioned about the incident, the department said.

Both deputies knocked to the ground were treated for minor injuries. The deputy involved in the shooting was identified as Detective Anthony Garcia, a 16-year veteran of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

