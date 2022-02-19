Police investigate deadly deputy-involved shooting in Otay Mesa

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Police Department is investigating a deadly deputy-involved shooting in the South Bay Saturday morning.

According to the department, the shooting happened on the 2400 block of Roll Drive just before 9:30 a.m.

Police said the incident began when deputies spotted a stolen vehicle and called for backup. According to the department, when deputies ordered the driver to get out of the car, the man instead backed out of the parking spot, hitting other vehicles and knocking over a deputy, prompting a deputy to shoot at the suspect.

The driver continued maneuvering through the parking lot, hitting other vehicles before the department said he was pulled out of the vehicle. First aid was rendered to the suspect, who was hit by gunfire, but he later died at the scene. The suspect was identified only as a Hispanic man in his 20s.

The deputy injured deputy sought treatment after being knocked over, the department said.

Two other people inside the car, a man and a woman, were detained.