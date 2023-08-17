San Diego County District 4 Supervisor race will go to runoff election

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The race for San Diego County's District Four Supervisor seat is heading to a runoff election since no candidate managed to secure more than 50% of the vote.

The Registrar of Voters updated the election results Thursday afternoon, and although Monica Montgomery Steppe has about a 12.5 percentage point lead over the candidate in second place, even earning all remaining 6,000 votes wouldn't put her over the 50% threshold to secure the seat.

Amy Reichert, the Republican candidate and founder of ReOpen San Diego, has about a 3,500 vote lead over Janessa Goldbeck, indicating that Reichert will advance to the runoff against Montgomery Steppe.

Both Montgomery Steppe and Goldbeck ran as Democrats. Political analyst John Dadian told ABC 10News on Wednesday he was confident a runoff was likely for this race, especially since two Democrats ran, splitting the ticket.

See the updated results from the Registrar of Voters below:



Monica Montgomery Steppe: 37,666 votes (41.42%)

Amy Reichert: 26,305 votes (28.93%)

Janessa Goldbeck: 22,714 votes (24.98%)

Paul McQuigg: 4,249 votes (4.67%)

A total of 91,208 ballots were cast in this special election, per the Registrar of Voters. There are 394,373 registered voters in District Four, so voter turnout was a measly 23.1%. Dadian is hopeful more people will show up for the runoff election.

The vast majority of ballots were submitted via mail: 88,770. Meanwhile, 2,438 ballots were cast at voting centers.

Reichert released a statement Thursday afternoon saying she has already secured a spot in the runoff election.

"This is a momentous step forward, and I want to express my immense gratitude to every person who supported our campaign," Reichert said. "Your belief in our vision has brought us to this point, and I'm excited to continue pushing for positive change as we move toward the November election."

Goldbeck conceded around 1:45 p.m. Thursday.

"I am grateful to everyone who supported our campaign, especially those of you who spent your personal time, treasure, and talent to help us talk to voters about our vision for a brighter, better San Diego County," she said.

The Registrar of Voters will officially update the results again by 5 p.m. Friday.