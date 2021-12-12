San Diego County, Cal Fire offering free sandbags ahead of potential heavy rainfall

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — With the threat of potentially heavy rainfall still a concern, sandbags are being made available to residents in San Diego County who live in unincorporated areas.
The rains are expected to begin Monday night, December 13, and last through Tuesday, December 14.
Officials say because heavy rain can cause flooding and erosion, San Diego County and Cal Fire are providing free bags and/or sand at numerous fire stations in the county.
Here is a list of fire stations in SD County where sandbags or bags alone will be available for residents:
- Bonita: Bonita-Sunnyside Fire Station: 4900 Bonita Road, (619) 479-2346
- Boulevard: Boulevard Fire Station #47: 40080 Ribbonwood Road, (619) 390-2020
- De Luz: 39431 De Luz Road, Fallbrook, (760) 728-2422
- Dulzura: Dulzura Fire Station #30: 17304 Highway 94, (619) 468-3391
- Fallbrook: Pala Mesa Fire Station #4, 4375 Pala Mesa Drive, (760) 723-2024
- Julian: Julian-Cuyamaca: Fire Station #56, 3407 Highway 79, Julian, (760) 765-2885
- Palomar Mountain: Fire Station #79, 21610 Crestline Road, Palomar Mountain, (760) 742-3701
- Ramona: Ramona Fire Station #82, 3410 Dye Road, (760) 789-0107
- Rincon: Rincon Fire Station #70: 16971 Highway 76, Pauma Valley, (760) 742-3243
- Valley Center: Valley Center Fire Station #2, 28205 N. Lake Wohlford Road, (760) 751-7605
- Warner Springs: Sunshine Summit Fire Station #59, 35227 Highway 79, (760) 782-9113
Providing bags only:
- Alpine: Alpine Fire Station #17, 1364 Tavern Road, (619) 441-1621
- Borrego Springs: Ocotillo Wells Fire Station #54, 5841 Highway 78, (760) 767-7430
- Campo: Campo Fire Station #40, 31577 Highway 94, (619) 478-5516; also Lake Morena Fire Station #42, 29690 Oak Drive, (619) 478-5960
- Descanso: Descanso Fire Station #45, 24592 Viejas Grade Road, (619) 445-7508
- El Cajon: Harbison Canyon Fire Station #24, 551 Harbison Canyon Road, (619) 445-5001
- Escondido: Deer Springs Fire Station #13, 10308 Meadow Glen Way East, (760) 751-0820; also Miller Fire Station #15, 9127 W. Lilac Road, (760) 728-8532
- Fallbrook: De Luz Fire Station #16, 39431 De Luz Road, (760) 728-2422
- Jacumba: Jacumba Fire Station #43, 1255 Jacumba St., (619) 766-4535
- Jamul: Deerhorn Fire Station #37, 2383 Honeysprings Road, (619) 468-3030
- Mount Laguna: Mount Laguna Fire Station #49, 10385 Sunrise Highway, (619) 473-8281
- Pine Valley: Pine Valley Fire Station #44, 28850 Old Highway 80, (619) 578-6621
- Ranchita: Ranchita Fire Station #58, 37370 Montezuma Valley Road, (760) 782-3467 (Not staffed 24/7)
- San Marcos: Deer Springs Fire Station #2, 1321 Deer Springs Road, (760) 741-5512
- San Pasqual: San Pasqual Fire Station #84, 17701 San Pasqual Valley Road, Escondido
Residents are advised to call ahead to double-check availability and to bring a shovel to fill the bags. They may not be available at all stations.