San Diego councilmember reverses course and calls for the city to shut off controversial Flock cameras

SAN DIEGO (KGTV)- San Diego Councilmember Stephen Whitburn is calling on the city to shut off its Flock automated license plate reader cameras, a reversal from his previous support of the technology. Mayor Todd Gloria and Police Chief Scott Wahl are pushing back, arguing the cameras are a critical crime-fighting tool.

"Today, I am calling on the city to turn off its flock cameras," Whitburn said.

Whitburn represents District 3, which has the highest density of Flock automated license plate reader cameras in San Diego, and sits on the city's Public Safety Committee. His stance changed after hearing concerns that the camera data could be used to target immigrant communities.

"It is difficult for me to continue supporting the use of flock license plate readers when I keep hearing from so many people who are afraid that these cameras will be misused by our federal government," Whitburn said.

He is questioning why the city should continue investing in the $2 million program and says the savings from canceling the contract should instead go toward improving police response times.

"I would like to see the resources that we will save from canceling the contract instead used to speed up response times in the police department so that when somebody actually does call for help, they're more likely to get a police officer there quickly," Whitburn said.

In December of last year, Whitburn was one of 5 councilmembers who voted to allow the city to keep using the cameras. In June, 4 councilmembers voted to end the $2 million contract as the city approached its budget deadline.

Police Chief Scott Wahl has said the cameras have helped officers make 600 arrests and contributed to a 20% drop in car thefts since the cameras were first installed in 2023. In a previous interview, Wahl said the benefits of the technology are significant.

"It helps us respond in the moment as well as after a crime has been committed, so that we're catching somebody after the first crime and not after they've committed dozens of crimes," Wahl said.

In a statement, Wahl said the technology has helped solve more than 900 cases, including crimes in Whitburn's own district, and said the department has never shared camera data for immigration enforcement purposes.

"Let's also be clear: SDPD has never shared ALPR data for immigration purposes. Not once. We welcome oversight. We've spent years building safeguards and holding ourselves accountable. But we shouldn't lose sight of what this technology has accomplished for victims and their families. Our communities deserve public safety decisions based on facts, not politics," Wahl said.

Mayor Gloria issued a statement defending the cameras and their track record.

"Public safety and privacy are not mutually exclusive. We can give our police officers effective tools while holding their use to rigorous standards. Where improvements are needed, we should make them, and we hold our technology providers accountable," Gloria said.

ABC 10News has reached out to Flock for comment, but has not heard back. The city is expected to present its annual surveillance report to the Public Safety Committee in November.

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