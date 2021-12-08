San Diego City Council approves updated Barrio Logan community plan

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Tuesday, the San Diego City Council unanimously approved an updated Barrio Logan Community Plan geared toward improving many aspects of the community.

Advocates said the plan has been decades in the making.

The updated plan provides the framework on which future growth and development will be based for the next 20 to 30 years.

Councilmember Vivian Moreno, whose district includes the community, said the passage marks a historic milestone that will address pollution, increases in density, and infrastructure.

“This is a great day for the Barrio Logan community,” Moreno said in a release. “The adoption of the Barrio Logan Community Plan Update is a historic milestone. This plan protects our residents from exposure to pollution, plans for future increases in density and ensures that amenities like parks and transportation infrastructure are built. For many years, the residents of Barrio Logan were left behind by the City of San Diego and today marks a new day for this community.”

City staff has been working on the updated plan since October 2020, after the previous plan was denied by voters in 2014.

The updated plan includes new land use designations, identifies villages along the transit corridors, and encourages a multi-modal transportation system, park and recreation, and other public spaces.

The plan was developed from the 2013 community plan, with input from a community engagement process, according to Moreno. The Barrio Logan Planning Group voted 10-1-0 to recommend the updated plan.

“I applaud the Barrio Logan Planning Group, stakeholders, city planning staff, and community members for all their work to get this plan right,” Moreno added.

More information on the updated plan can be found here.