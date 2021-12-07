San Diego City Council to vote on new Barrio Logan Community Plan

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The San Diego City Council is expected to vote Tuesday on a plan that could improve many aspects of the Barrio Logan community.

"A very long time coming, decades in the making,” said Environmental Health Coalition Policy Advocate Julie Corrales.

City staff and others have been working on the new Barrio Logan Community Plan since October 2020 after a previous plan was shot down by voters in 2014.

"Barrio Logan had a long history of properties that are co-located between commercial and residential uses. This has negative health outcomes for a number of community members and residents,” said Michael Prinz, the project manager of the Barrio Logan Community Plan.

"These protections are stronger. There's a bigger divide between industry and pollution. We have more green spaces. We have a strengthened truck route,” Corrales said.

Corrales said that new truck route would help eliminate fuel emissions from spilling into neighborhoods.

Overall, the hope is that the plan can strengthen the health of this proud community.

"It'll definitely make the air cleaner. We're really excited by that. This community is heavily impacted by air pollution, highest asthma rates in the county,” Corrales said.

The city said the other goals of the plan aren't just environmental.

"… provides opportunities for new development, new housing opportunities, and increased regulations that provide strengthened anti-displacement measures for those in the community,” Prinz said.

The plan's not set in stone just yet.

The City Council still has to give this plan the green light on Tuesday before it can provide a brighter and greener future for Barrio Logan.

"I think we'll have more housing. I'm really excited about having more housing, affordable housing. I think this plan will help keep more of our artists here,” Corrales said. “So, we can see more vibrant and beautiful Chicano Park for decades and centuries to come."

Prinz told ABC 10News if the City Council adopts the plan, another hearing will be set before going to the Coastal Commission for final approval.