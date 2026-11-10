San Diego City Council approved Midway Rising project

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — After years of delays and pushback from the community, the San Diego City Council has approved the Midway Rising project.

It was a back-and-forth debate about the future of Midway Rising and whether it should move forward.

The City Council heard public comment for hours, with some residents urging the city to give the project the greenlight.

"It's just time for this whole property to be redeveloped and a new arena to be built," one resident said.

Others asked the council to stop the process as they raised concerns about the environmental impact, traffic and how this could change their neighborhood.

"The agreement you enter into should guarantee an actual fair and reasonable return to the city and the citizens of san diego should not have to pay for a 500 million dollar attached to a billionaire real estate developer," another resident stated.

Midway Rising would transform the 48-acre property around Pechanga Arena. It includes 2,000 affordable homes, 2,200 market-rate homes, a new 16,000-seat arena and nearly 15 acres of parks and open space.

"Change is difficult but the change, but the lack of change is more difficult. We have lived it and we are ready for the change we choose," a resident in favor of Midway rising.

It's also a project Mayor Todd Gloria is ready to see through.

"Everyone knows that area needs improvement, so failure to move forward today would consign the Midway District to staying as it is, and that just can't be. We have to move forward with bringing forward this project, and I think this project is worthy of support," Gloria said.

It's a project that's been in the works for five years, with obvious passion from both sides.

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