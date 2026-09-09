San Diego author uses love of art to spread literacy across the county

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Award-winning author Salina Yoon said reading didn’t always come easy to her.

Her parents came to the United States from Korea in 1976.

"They came here to the US with only $400 in their pocket. My parents wanted to come here, settle, and prepare for having the kids come, and so I came two years later," Yoon said.

Starting school in a new country was not easy.

"I started kindergarten. I didn't speak a word of English, and so school was really uncomfortable for me,” Yoon said.

As a little girl who felt out of place, books made her feel connected.

"Because it wasn't something that I had to do with anyone. The scenes and the pictures, and that's what drew me in," Yoon said.

Art came first, writing second. Her earliest works were concept books that relied more on illustration than text.

"I always loved art as a child, and that is where I found my greatest joy. The writing part of it came a little bit later," Yoon said.

Yoon said she has written nearly 190 books, although she stopped counting after about 180.

More than 25 years into her career, Yoon continues to write and draw, reaching thousands of children around the world. She also visits schools to speak directly with young readers.

"Books can spark curiosity and their imagination. It teaches them new things. It allows them to discover new things," Yoon said.

Her message to kids is rooted in her own story.

"If you have a passion for something, keep pursuing it, and you have no idea where life will take you," Yoon said.

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