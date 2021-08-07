San Diego Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzales announces cancer diagnosis

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Democratic San Diego Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzales has been diagnosed with breast cancer, she announced on Twitter Saturday morning.

“Breast Cancer: just another hater trying to kill my vibe. Not. Going. To. Happen,” Gonzales tweeted early Saturday morning.

Gonzales’ husband, County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher, went into more detail.

“The cancer is early (stage 0) and she a great medical team,” Fletcher said. “But it is also aggressive and hormone positive...and given her family history, she will have to have aggressive treatment.”

Fletcher went on to say Gonzales’ mother developed cancer at age 44 and later died at age 62.

According to Fletcher, Gonzales “feels great and plans to fulfill all her obligations to her constituents.”

“Lorena is surrounded with love and support. She asks that everyone support and promote regular mammograms and continue the drive to universal healthcare so that every person can access quality affordable healthcare,” Fletcher concluded.

Read Fletcher's full statement below:

