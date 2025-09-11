Robert Logan's journey from childhood fascination to San Diego Fire-Rescue Chief

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Standing in his childhood neighborhood, Robert Logan reflected on the memories that shaped his path.

"Coming back here just brings back so many memories," he told ABC 10News anchor Melissa Mecija.

Logan is a San Diego native who grew up in the Lincoln Park area.

"I was a typical kid, so we played football in the street," he said, recalling how he would often run through a dirt lot leading up to Huffman’s Barbecue, a community staple at the time.

He remembers hearing the fire trucks and seeing the firefighters from his front window.

When asked how he would describe seeing that as a child, Logan said it was “fascination.”

"I was simply just fascinated by the size of the fire engine, the color of the fire engine, just the way the people looked as they were responding to a call,” he said.

That childhood fascination became the foundation for a decades-long career that has brought Logan full circle — from the boy watching fire trucks pass by to leading the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Logan said his biggest accomplishments of the past year included navigating the budget cuts and his engagement with the community.

He also called getting through his first year a big accomplishment, adding, “This is a huge job."

With ongoing budget challenges, Logan was optimistic that stations would not have to be browned out — meaning temporarily closed. San Diego saw brown outs during the 2010 budget difficulties and the pandemic.

"The financial future is unknown," Logan acknowledged. "But at this point, there's been assurance from the mayor that he has no intention of browning out and that he supports public safety.”

This year has been particularly demanding for San Diego fire crews, who worked around the clock helping with devastating fires in Los Angeles while managing numerous local incidents.

"We've added a couple of apparatus to our fleet that I'm very proud of," Logan explained. "We've added two brush rigs … brush apparatus that are very unique because they can get deep in those canyons and off-road areas where fire engines can't reach."

He described an emotional first few weeks on the job. Within the first month as fire chief, three department personnel were seriously injured in a car crash while traveling to North Carolina to assist with Hurricane Helene relief efforts.

"That one was near and dear to me because they weren't only three people I work with, they were three friends of mine that I've been stationed with throughout my career. I knew those folks before they were married, before they had kids,” Logan said.

Initial reports indicated that the driver may have fallen asleep at the wheel, but Logan said there was no proof of that occurring. However, the incident prompted changes in department protocols.

"Because of that accident, we've changed the way that we respond when we're going outside of the county to give aid. Now, we have driving parameters where we shut down at a certain time at night, get hotel rooms, and rest to make sure people have the wherewithal and safety measures to respond,” Logan said.

A year later, Logan maintains close contact with the injured personnel and their families.

"They're all making pretty good progress in their recovery, but they have a ways to go."

The department has made significant strides in supporting both physical and mental health for its personnel.

"Our role in this program is probably one of the most robust in the country," Logan noted. "We just opened up a wellness center in the Kearny Mesa area. It's the only wellness center of its kind."

Logan's path to leadership wasn't without obstacles. Growing up without a father figure and facing what he describes as "severe challenges," he credits one person with keeping him on track.

"My grandmother instilled some values in me that just sunk in deep, and one thing I didn't want to do was let her down,” Logan said.

Those early lessons have guided Logan throughout his career. He hopes to not let his grandmother — and the city — down.

