Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis visits Coronado for campaign event

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Florida governor and Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis visited Coronado on Sunday for a campaign event.

He was invited to attend a Veterans Appreciation Happy Hour in Coronado. A spokesperson for DeSantis told ABC 10News this is a campaign event for the presidential candidate.

The event DeSantis went to began at around 6 p.m.

His visit comes following First Lady Jill Biden's stop in San Diego on Saturday. She attended a fundraising event for President Joe Biden's reelection campaign at a Rancho Santa Fe Estate.