First Lady Jill Biden visiting San Diego on Saturday for fundraising event

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — First Lady Jill Biden is visiting San Diego on Saturday for a fundraising event supporting the president's reelection campaign.

During her last appearance in America's Finest City back in February, the first lady visited military families and cancer researchers.

On Friday, she spent the day in Seattle and visited a cancer center to provide an update on the White House's Cancer Moonshot initiative. She also spoke at a Biden Victory Fund event. Before visiting San Diego, Biden is making a stop in Los Angeles for another fundraising event.

The first lady is expected to land at the San Diego International Airport around 2:15 p.m. The White House did not disclose the location of the fundraiser.

