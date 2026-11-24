SAN DIEGO (KGTV)- For some people, the biggest Thanksgiving expense is getting to their destination.

As travel ramps up for the holiday, many San Diego families are feeling it at the pump. While some have already hit the road, others say they're opting out of driving and staying home.

According to AAA, 6.8 million Southern Californians are expected to travel at least 50 miles for Thanksgiving between Tuesday, Nov. 24, and Monday, Nov. 30, an all-time record locally.

Many have already packed and left for the holiday. But others, like San Diego resident Silvia Pena, say the cost is just not worth it.

"Just going to be cooking, enjoying some movies, staying at home is the most cost-efficient for right now. See $73, and it's a small car," Pena said.

Pena said her family opted not to take the drive up to Big Bear because of the expense.

"The cost of everything is crazy, gas, food, especially when it's a family of 4 or more. We're a family of 5," Pena said.

"We would have had to take my husband's car, which is an SUV, and this one takes about sixty something in gas, the other one takes about $100 to fill up, and I mean it's probably going to be over $300 just in gas alone," Pena said.

AAA says gas prices have dropped for seven straight weeks. Right now, it's averaging $5.59, but officials say this will still be the most expensive Thanksgiving ever for people filling up.

For those weighing their options, Amtrak can be a good alternative, especially for solo travelers or those avoiding traffic. But the cheaper option really depends on how far you're going and how many people you are traveling with.

Whichever option they choose, some San Diegans say their goal is to save money.

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