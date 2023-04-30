Randy's Donuts opens first San Diego location on May 3

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - The iconic Los Angeles donut shop based in Inglewood, Randy's Donuts, will open its first location in San Diego in May.

The franchised location is owned and operated by San Diego native and restaurateur Emilio Támez. Támez also owns and operates Taqueria Revolucion and is the founder of Sadie's Hand-Crafted Ice Cream, both located in Chula Vista.

"It is my great privilege to introduce these incredible donuts to the San Diego community," said Támez. "The timing of the opening is exciting as we will be able to support celebrations happening throughout May and June from Mother's Day to graduations to end-of-year beach parties with coffee carafes and donuts by the dozen," he added.

In 2019, Randy's Donuts owner Mark Kelegian announced plans to begin selling franchise rights nationwide and signed a development deal with Támez that includes 10 stores to open in San Diego County.

“San Diego is an incredible family city with world-class attractions, and we’re honored to add our world-famous donuts to the list of reasons why families love San Diego so much,” said Mark Kelegian, owner of Randy’s Donuts. “When we enter new markets, it’s important that we work with operators who understand the restaurant business and who also have a passion for our donuts. Emilio is not only a successful restaurateur but a food innovator as well, and we’re excited to see his approach introducing Randy’s Donuts to San Diego.”

The new location will be at 3737 Murphy Canyon Road at Aero Drive, right off Interstate 15. It will include a special interior 3D Randy's Donut atop a mural of the San Diego skyline, including the Coronado Bridge in the dining area.

Customers can expect over 60 different varieties of classic, deluxe, fancy and premium donuts along with Randy's Rounds (Randy's Donuts' larger version of a donut hole), seasonal donuts, coffee blends, espressos, cold brew, iced drinks and frappes.

This location will also be the first to debut an all-new ice-cream donut sandwich-a delicious creation that combines the iconic donut filled with ice cream from Sadie's Handcrafted Ice Cream. It will be available in vanilla, chocolate, or strawberry.

The shop officially opens on Wednesday, May 3, with the following special promotions:

