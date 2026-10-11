Rachel's remnants bring high tides, coastal flooding, rough surf warnings to San Diego's coast

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The remnants of Tropical Storm Rachel are still making their presence felt along San Diego's coast. The combination of high tides and powerful waves is raising concerns about coastal flooding and beach erosion.

A Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect through Tuesday afternoon. Officials are urging people to stay away from rough surf and pay attention to beach warnings.

Residents along Pacific Beach and Ocean Beach felt the impacts, including rough surf, elevated ocean water levels, and flooding in some coastal areas.

Residents said the weather went from one extreme to another.

"Well, it started out, the rain was heavy, and then the wind. Oh my gosh. We have palm trees around us, so when the fronds are getting blown off, you'd be hitting the house. You get noise," said Trudy Grundland.

While some residents say they expected the storm to be worse, they are still amazed at how San Diego's weather went from extreme heat to rain and cooler temperatures.

"I mean, what a change from the heat. We went from dying of heat, right, for 3 months, and then this comes in. Oh my gosh," Grundland said.

Some residents are having to do cleanup after Storm Rachel.

"Just waking up this morning, the pool is filthy. There are all sorts of leaves and debris all over the place, but as far as any trees down or anything like that, there was no problem," said Alfred Henry, who lives in Pacific Beach.

Some residents say this felt like a small preview of what to expect this winter.

"We are definitely listening more to the forecast and what they are predicting is going to happen. My understanding is more of this is going to happen probably as we move into the new year, so we're just monitoring it and making sure that we're prepared," Henry said.

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