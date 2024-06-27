Proceeds from NBA Store's Bill Walton shirt going to UC San Diego pavilion fund

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Sales of an exclusive Bill Walton T-shirt sold on the NBA Store are helping raise money for a new pavilion on UC San Diego Health's Hillcrest campus, a nod to the local legend's commitment to charity.

The NBA Store announced the collaboration with the UC San Diego Hillcrest Outpatient Pavilion Fund earlier this month. Walton was of course known for his talent on the hardwood, but he was a generous philanthropist as well.

Shortly after he died from colon cancer in late May, UCSD Health described Walton as "a champion for health care" in a Facebook post.

All proceeds from the T-shirt sales will go directly to the fund. The black shirt features a colorful tie-dye design inside the Walton name, with the Boston Celtics' clover logo sitting beneath it.

"This shirt features special graphics that highlight Walton's love for life and will help you remember just how special he was," the NBA Store's description says.

According to a UCSD blog post from Dec. 2023, the new addition to the Hillcrest campus will house neurosurgery, urology, orthopedics and more specialty clinical programs in a six-floor, 250,000 square foot facility.

The blog also said the new pavilion is scheduled to open sometime in 2025.

"Thank you to Bill Walton's family and the NBA for their incredible support," UCSD Health wrote on X.

Thank you to Bill Walton's family and the NBA for their incredible support. https://t.co/0LixPvN0EY — UC San Diego Health (@UCSDHealth) June 24, 2024

You can buy the T-shirt for $34.99 at this link.