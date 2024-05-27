Basketball legend, San Diego native Bill Walton dies at age 71

(KGTV) — Bill Walton, a San Diego native considered to be one of the greatest players in the history of college and professional basketball, has died at the age of 71.

In a statement, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver confirmed the passing of the 2-time NBA champion and Basketball Hall of Famer:

Walton was born and raised in La Mesa in 1952, and he starred at Helix High School before making his way to UCLA to play under legendary coach John Wooden.

Walton, a three-time National Player of the Year, led UCLA to two NCAA basketball national championships in 1972 and 1973.

The big man entered the NBA Draft in 1974 and was selected first overall by the Portland Trail Blazers. He went on to lead the Trail Blazers to their only NBA championship in 1977.

After spending six seasons with the San Diego/Los Angeles Clippers, Walton was traded to the Boston Celtics in 1985, and he was part of the 1986 squad that won the NBA title.

Walton retired after the 1987-88 season.

In 1993, Walton was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.