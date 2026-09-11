Power outage leaves Lemon Grove seniors without electricity during dangerous heat

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Thousands of San Diego customers lost power overnight as extreme heat strained the electrical grid, leaving vulnerable residents — including seniors who depend on electricity for medical equipment and medications — without power for hours.

Greg Mason, who lives on Black Oak Road in Lemon Grove, said the outage created an immediate crisis for his neighbors.

"It was just miserable... the lady across the street she's on medication and a machine... she didn't know," he said. "She couldn't breathe."