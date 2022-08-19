Police search for man accused of kidnapping, sexually assaulting woman in Pacific Beach

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help identifying a man they say kidnapped and sexually assaulted a 24-year-old woman in Pacific Beach.

According to San Diego Police, the woman was walking alone near the 1400 block of Pacific Beach Drive just after 2 a.m. on August 13 when she was approached by a man who asked if she was lost and offered her a ride.

After she declined and continued walking, the man approached her from behind and took her by force, placing her into his car before driving to a location near Oliver Avenue and Everts Street and sexually assaulting her, police said.

The man then drove the victim to the 2100 block of Pacific Beach drive where she was able to get out of the vehicle and run away.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man between the ages of 30 and 40 who is five feet, six inches tall with short, dark brown hair, a receding hairline, and a mustache. At the time of the assault, he was wearing a white or tan shirt and shorts, police said. His vehicle is described as an older model tan or gold sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 619-455-8283 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

