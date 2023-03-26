Police investigating death of 60-year-old man in Tierrasanta neighborhood

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The San Diego Police Department is investigating the death of a 60-year-old man in the Terrasanta neighborhood.

On Saturday at about 11:27 a.m., dispatch received a call to assist with a death at a home in the 10600 block of Emeraldas Drive.

San Diego Fire-Rescue had responded to a report from a woman who said her husband had fallen down the stairs. Firefighters treated the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers arrived to assist, but due to the unusual circumstances surrounding the death and the "abundance of caution," homicide detectives were called in to investigate.

The cause of the man's death has not been determined, and he has been identified, but his name is being withheld, SDPD said. The investigation is ongoing, and there is no suspect information available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SDPD Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

