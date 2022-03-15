Lincoln High School locked down after student brings 'ghost gun' to school, San Diego Police say

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A 16-year-old student was taken into custody after bringing a “ghost gun” as well as magazine with ammunition to Lincoln High School Tuesday, San Diego Unified School District Police.

The incident began around 2:30 when police received a call from the school regarding a student with a weapon. School staff said a 16-year-old boy was getting agitated and refusing to give up his backpack. After discovering the ammunition, police said school administrators locked down the school, keeping the student in the principal’s office as officers responded.

When police arrived at the school, the student came out of the office, but “didn’t fully comply,” police added, forcing San Diego Police to deploy beanbags. The student was then taken into custody without incident.

“I've got to commend to staff members that kept that open contact with with the student kept them calm. It kept this issue from escalating and it could have been a lot worse,” police said at a news conference.

The San Diego Unified School District said the lockdown was lifted just before 4 p.m. The district said it’s also making counselors available “to support students and staff members this week.”