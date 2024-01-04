Police ID body found in Allied Gardens freezer, believe woman was missing for 9 years

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego Police have identified a woman found dead inside a freezer in Allied Gardens in late December as Mary Margaret Haxby-Jones.

On Friday, December 22, 2023, at 11:45 a.m. officers responded to the 4900 block of Zion Avenue to investigate a report of a death.

“Essentially, out-of-town family members were at a residence and located a dead body inside of a chest freezer. They immediately called police. Based on the unusual location of the body, the San Diego Police Homicide Unit was called to investigate,” police said.

Police believe that at some point prior to the discovery of her body, Haxby-Jones lived at the address on Zion Avenue.

The cause of death has not yet been determined and remains under investigation.

“Based on the investigation to this point, detectives believe it is possible that Haxby-Jones may have been missing or dead for up to nine years.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531- 2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

