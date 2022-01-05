Suspect arrested after man shoved into oncoming train at Old Town station

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Police have arrested a suspect who allegedly pushed a man in front of an oncoming train at the Old Town Trolley Station Saturday morning.

According to San Diego Police, Ryan Michael Rukstelis, 26, was arrested for murder Tuesday.

Officers were called to the 4000 block of Taylor Street on January 1 at 6:15 p.m. after receiving reports of a man down on the trolley platform.

RELATED: Man killed after being shoved into oncoming train at Old Town station

When officers arrived, they found “an unresponsive male with apparent trauma to his upper body on the trolley platform.” The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

After investigating, detectives learned that the man, later identified as Martin Andara, 68, exited a southbound trolley when the suspect pushed him into an oncoming train.

“The male struck the side of a passing train, causing his injuries. The suspect fled the area on foot,” police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

