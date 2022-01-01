Man killed after being shoved into oncoming train at Old Town station

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A 60-year-old man was killed after being pushed into the path of an oncoming train at the Old Town Trolley Station on Saturday morning, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Officers received a report of an injured man down on the platform at the station on 4009 Taylor Street around 6:15 a.m. They found the man with "apparent trauma to his upper body" on the platform when they arrived. Officers pronounced him dead at the scene shortly after.

Homicide detectives were called in to assist. They learned the man and a suspect had exited the trolley and were walking on the platform when the suspect shoved the victim into an oncoming train and then ran away.

Police describe the suspect is described as a light-skinned male, 5'7" to 5'9" with a thin built, wearing all black clothing.

The victim has been identified, but his name will be released at a later time, according to SDPD.

Trolley service in the area will be disrupted for several hours while detectives investigate. Bus service will not be affected.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the homicide unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

