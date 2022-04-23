Watch
Person shot in Rolando Park, San Diego Police investigating

Posted at 10:41 PM, Apr 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-23 01:41:55-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego Police are investigating a shooting in the Rolando Park neighborhood where a person was shot in the back Friday night.

According to the SDPD, officers received a call at 10:16 p.m. about a shooting in the 3500 block of College Avenue.

When police arrived at the scene, they found someone suffering from a gunshot wound to the back. The victim was taken to a local hospital and there is no word on their condition.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
