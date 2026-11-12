Person dies after being trapped under an Amazon trailer in Otay Mesa

OTAY MESA (KGTV)- A person died after being trapped under a 53-foot trailer at an Amazon off-site facility in Otay Mesa this morning, raising new questions about workplace safety across California.

Cal Fire said one person who was trapped under the trailer died, but it is unclear exactly what happened.

An Amazon spokesperson told ABC 10News the person who died was not their employee, but a mechanic who was working on a trailer that had some issues.

The incident is a reminder of the risk workers face every day, and how deadly some workplace incidents can be.

According to data released this year from the California Department of Industrial Relations, more than 400 people have died on the job in California each year for the last several years.

The state recorded 419 workplace fatalities in 2024. That's down from a peak of 504 deaths in 2022, showing just how many workers are still losing their lives.

The data also shows transportation incidents are the leading cause, accounting for about 32% of all cases.

Back in Otay Mesa, Cal/OSHA was called to the scene. ABC 10 News reached out for more information, but has not heard back. It's unclear exactly what went wrong or whether any safety violations were involved.

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