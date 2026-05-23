Pedestrian struck and killed by train in downtown San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a train in downtown San Diego Friday, according to the San Diego Police Department.

At around 6:25 p.m., officers responded to reports of an incident between a train and a pedestrian at 2100 Pacific Highway.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to NCTD, the tracks are closed between Old Town and Santa Fe Depot and are encouraging passengers to utilize MTS Trolley services to continue service northbound.

#COASTER: Due to tracks being closed between Old Town and Santa Fe Depot, we are encouraging passengers to utilize MTS Trolley services to continue service northbound.#NCTDAlert pic.twitter.com/Wgcb90qvVz — NCTD Service Alerts (@NCTD_alerts) May 23, 2026

Traffic is being redirected onto West Hawthorne Street and India Street, and Kettner Boulevard.

The incident is currently under investigation.