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Pedestrian struck and killed by train in downtown San Diego

San Diego Police Department
KGTV
San Diego Police Department
Posted

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a train in downtown San Diego Friday, according to the San Diego Police Department.

At around 6:25 p.m., officers responded to reports of an incident between a train and a pedestrian at 2100 Pacific Highway.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to NCTD, the tracks are closed between Old Town and Santa Fe Depot and are encouraging passengers to utilize MTS Trolley services to continue service northbound.

Traffic is being redirected onto West Hawthorne Street and India Street, and Kettner Boulevard.

The incident is currently under investigation.

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