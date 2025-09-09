Parking meter proposal for Balboa Park continued until Sept. 15

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A proposed ordinance to establish metered parking in a portion of Balboa Park is heading back to staff for review, after several San Diego City Council members said they didn't support it Tuesday.

Council President Joe LaCava suggested that it would be better to move the proposal to the Sept. 15 meeting, giving city staff time to work on it.

The ordinance, on the Tuesday consent agenda, called for "exploring the implementation of a paid parking program within Balboa Park to improve parking management, support long-term financial sustainability and enhance the overall visitor experience," according to city staff report.

A city spokesperson said the item was "a routine second reading of an ordinance passed by the council on July 28 to allow for on-street parking meters near the park."

That earlier vote was 6-2, with Jennifer Campbell and Raul Campillo opposed and Vivian Moreno being absent.

On Tuesday, however, Moreno and Councilman Stephen Whitburn also expressed opposition. Whitburn said when the ordinance was introduced, the city heard from senior citizens who use the bridge club located inside Balboa Park, and it was hoped there would be an accommodation for them.

He added that it was counterproductive for the city to raise money for one need if it jeopardizes other services.

Moreno said she was troubled by continued cost increases for San Diegans, saying the meters "will be very difficult for my constituents, and I simply cannot support it."

Several residents also were sour on the idea of parking meters. A woman affiliated with the San Diego Civic Dance Arts said the program has provided dance education for thousands of people. Charging parents on a regular basis "will be way more than the class itself," she said.

A man who identified himself as William said paid parking "hurts the poor people," along with the elderly and low-income families. City and county residents should enjoy free parking, he said, adding, "Some people can't spend an hour on transit to get to the parks."

There are other ways for the city to earn more revenue, William said. "Be creative -- stop taking it from the people," he added.

In June 2024, the city commissioned a comprehensive parking study, which was finished in January.

"The study identified the need to better manage on-street and off- street parking inventory in some city-owned parking facilities, including Balboa Park," according to the report. "The studies determined that the Balboa Park parking meter zone should be the area south of Upas Street, west of 28th Street, north of Russ Boulevard and west to and including the western side of 6th Avenue."

Earlier this year, the council voted 6-3 to override several of Mayor Todd Gloria's line-item vetoes and pass the $6 billion 2025-26 municipal budget. Whitburn, one of Gloria's staunchest allies on the council, said his gravest concerns with overriding the mayor came down to charging for parking at Balboa Park -- in his district.

An accelerated timeline (as soon as Sept. 1) to not only charge a fee for parking there, but some way to mitigate costs for locals, was deemed unrealistic by Whitburn, who voted no.

