Parking meter controversy: North Park business owner closes shop, cites new paid parking

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A North Park business owner is closing his shop before it even takes off. He worries that new paid parking meters on Adams Avenue will drive away customers.

David Peterson had planned to open a premium cookie and beverage store with a listening and event space, but says the city's new meters killed the neighborhood's spirit before he ever opened his doors.

Peterson was leasing a space on Adams Avenue when the city installed the new kiosks, which charge for parking from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week.

"When they brought in 8 to 8 parking 7 days a week, it basically cleared out this neighborhood," Peterson said.

After conducting what he described as an exhaustive demographic study of the area, Peterson had invested nearly $72,000 into his business plan for what he envisioned as a premium destination.

"It was going to be premium cookie store, premium beverages, curated beverage, listening space, curated music, and event space," Peterson said.

But when the meters went in, Peterson said the change was immediate.

"It just kind of took the spirit out of the neighborhood," Peterson said.

When asked why he chose to break his three-year lease so quickly rather than waiting to see if foot traffic would recover, Peterson said the financial risk was too great.

"Will it be as bad as I think it might be? Maybe not, but for me to risk any more capital here, it doesn't work, it just wasn't worth it," Peterson said.

Nearby residents say the new kiosks have also been a challenge to use. Jerrie Stringer, who was parking on Adams Avenue, described her experience trying to pay.

"How many times did it take us… 3 times to get through it. 4. And then we finally got to find the ticket at the end," Stringer said.

According to the city, parking meters are installed to improve parking turnover, and the revenue generated from them is used to cover infrastructure costs.

Peterson says he is now looking at another location for his business.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

